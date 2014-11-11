By

Jareeda has published it’s first book, “The Soul of Belly Dance!” It’s beautiful and filled with great articles by authors including, Morocco, Shira and many more.

Our next book will be “Belly Dance Transformations” and we are looking for dancers and enthusiasts willing to share their story of how belly dance has changed, empowered and transformed their lives. The stories need to be 1500 words minimum and hopefully more. Please include photos of at least 300 dpi.

Send your story to jareeda@jareeda.com.

Our deadline is November 30th.

Love and dance blessings to all of you,

Mezdulene

